Meraville Shopping Park donates 50,000 Euros

COVID-19 EMERGENCY FUND

Huge donation to the Municipality of Bologna to help families in need

Bologna, May 19, 2020 – The investment company Nuveen, owner of the Meraville Shopping Park in Bologna, has donated €50,000 to the Municipality of Bologna to help the territory cope with the problems that are emerging due to Covid-19.

The contribution will be used to provide social services structures with economic resources, which will support the food expenditure of families in difficulty. Thanks to the donation from the Meraville Commercial Park, the Municipality of Bologna will be able to distribute 2,000 shopping vouchers, worth €25 to as many families who have requested it. The shopping vouchers will be available at the points of sale in the city that have joined the initiative.

The donation was made by investment company Nuveen, the main global investment manager of TIAA, a leading US pension and insurance fund, which wanted to support the community at a time when individuals and businesses are being put to the test.

The Meraville Commercial Park was inaugurated in 2003 and is located in the historic Pilastro district, on the outskirts of Bologna. Characterized by a total area of 46,000 square meters, it is one of the top ten parks in Italy and has 30 stores, including 14 national brands; the management is entrusted to CBRE, world leader in real estate consultancy.

