THE END OF THE WORLD…

… It’s not now. WAKE UP Bologna!

The news in the newspapers today describes a crap situation. Come on, instead of lying down and hiding your head from reality, we have to raise our heads and collaborate if we want to get out of this nightmare. We will need good initiatives, to encourage young people (who live in the digital world 24/7) to create / experiment / try new ideas and surely receive many many good directions from our mentors / professors / pensioners of whom they can demonstrate great experience.

Our stores, hotels, restaurants and businesses will really die if we don’t cooperate immediately. What do you need your jobs if there is no place to go after the economic catastrophe?

And for those waiting for the government to save everyone, you’re still wrong. They are always the last to get to the party. Help should start with us first, instead of waiting for someone from Rome (who are in a crap situation even without the Corona).

So if you’re sitting at home these days, do more networking and stop playing that stupid Tetris and Candy Crush! If you’ve never used your brain I’d say this is the perfect time to start.

And if you have not understood anything yet I leave you this beautiful parable to understand that you do not wait for alms from anyone because when he arrives he will no longer have a house / shop to spend that damned money!

A man is drowning in the ocean. A boat arrives and tries to help him, but the man replies saying “don’t be afraid, go, God will save me”. The second boat arrives, always with the intention of saving the man who was drowning. But man still replies by saying the same phrase “do not be afraid, God will save me”; and the second boat also left leaving the man in the ocean. The drowned man died and went to Heaven. The first thing he did was to go to God asking why he hadn’t saved him. God replied immediately: “I sent you two boats, you fool.”

…Non è adesso. SVEGLIATE Bologna!

I notizie oggi nei giornali descrivono una situazione di merda. Dai, invece di sdraiarsi e nascondere la testa dal realtà, dobbiamo alzare la testa e collaborare se vogliamo uscire da questa incubo. Avremo bisogno bravi iniziative, di incoraggiare i ragazzi (che vivono nel mondo digitale 24/7) di creare/esperimentare/provare nuove idee e sicuramente ricevere tante tante buone direzione dal nostre mentor/prof/pensionati di cui possono dimostrare grande esperienza.

Nostre negozi, alberghi, ristoranti e aziende moriranno davvero se non collaboreremo subito. Caz’ servono le vostre lavoro se non ce un posto di andare dopo il catastrofe economiche?

E per loro che aspettano il governo di salvasse tutti, sbagliate uguale. Loro sono sempre l’ultima istituzione di arrivare alla festa. L’aiuta dovrebbe cominciare da noi stessi prima, invece di aspettare qualcuna da Roma (che sono nella merda eppure senza Corona).

Dunque, se siete sedute a casa in queste giorni fate di più networking e smettiti di giocare quel stupida Tetris e Candy Crush! Se non avete mai usato il cervello direi che questa è il momento perfetto di cominciasse.

E se non avete capito niente ancora vi lascio questa bella parabola di capire che non aspettate l’elemosina da nessuna perché quando arriva non avrà più una casa/negozio di spendere quel maledetto soldo!

Un uomo sta affogando nell’oceano. Arriva una barca e cerca di aiutarlo, ma l’uomo risponde dicendo “non abbiate paura, andate, Dio mi salverà”. Arriva la seconda barca, sempre con l’intenzione di salvare l’uomo che stava affogando. Ma l’uomo risponde ancora dicendo la stessa frase “non abbiate paura, Dio mi salverà”; ed anche la seconda barca se ne andò lasciando l’uomo nell’oceano. L’uomo mori affogato e andò in Paradiso. La prima cosa che fece fu di andare da Dio chiedendo perché non lo avesse salvato. Dio gli rispose subito: “Ti ho mandato due barche, stupido”.