RUSSIAN NEW YEAR’s EVE CONCERT

Parish of San Paolo del Ravone host Corpo Bandistico G. Puccini – DLF Bologna

Thanks to the hospitality of the Parish of San Paolo di Ravone in Bologna, the usual Orthodox Christmas and New Year concert was hosted with full attendance in the church in via Andrea Costa. It boasts one of the best acoustics in the province of Bologna and in recent years has hosted numerous orchestra concerts.

Russia E-R Association

In collaboration with the Cultural Association Russia Emilia-Romagna and under the direction of Maestro Marco Benatti, the concert presented a rich and articulated repertoire with some of the most famous Russian composers: Alexei Lvov, Alexander Arkhangelsky, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky , Alexander Borodin, Nicolai Rimsky Korsakov and Vasili Ivanovič Agapkin, Ivan Rebroff, Alexander Glazunov, Aram Khachaturian and Boris Kozhevnikiv.

