RUSSIAN NEW YEAR’s EVE CONCERT

 concerto russo_1

Parish of San Paolo del Ravone host Corpo Bandistico G. Puccini – DLF Bologna

Thanks to the hospitality of the Parish of San Paolo di Ravone in Bologna, the usual Orthodox Christmas and New Year concert was hosted with full attendance in the church in via Andrea Costa. It boasts one of the best acoustics in the province of Bologna and in recent years has hosted numerous orchestra concerts.

Russia E-R Association

In collaboration with the Cultural Association Russia Emilia-Romagna and under the direction of Maestro Marco Benatti, the concert presented a rich and articulated repertoire with some of the most famous Russian composers: Alexei Lvov, Alexander Arkhangelsky, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky , Alexander Borodin, Nicolai Rimsky Korsakov and Vasili Ivanovič Agapkin, Ivan Rebroff, Alexander Glazunov, Aram Khachaturian and Boris Kozhevnikiv.

concerto russo_2concerto russo_3concerto russo_4concerto russo_5concerto russo_6

Tags: , , ,

This entry was posted on Saturday, January 11th, 2020 at 11:10 am Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed.