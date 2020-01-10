Cinema, exhibitions and restorations

Cineteca Foundation to receive €70,000 from Palazzo D’Accursio

An exhibition on the porticoes is being set up to coincide with the reopening of the underpasses on Via Rizzoli alongside the restoration of the short film ‘Guide to walking in the shade’ by maestro Renzo Renzi. The short film is a historical colour document from 1954. These are three operations that are part of an ambitious project. In tandem with the Municipality putting 70,000 euros, the Cineteca Foundation will kickstart a plan to celebrate our porticoes, which hopefully will be the Italian candidates for Unesco Heritage.

1.5million digital images going on show

Unesco process

As stated in the provision, the Unesco application was published at the end of the year by the department of Economy and Work: “The Municipality of Bologna has promoted the establishment of a network of partners with which to design and build a range of initiatives and projects to enhance the Porticoes in support of the application path.” Among these partners, there is undoubtedly the Cineteca, with its project that fully engages the application management plan. The first of the “five actions” envisaged is “the reorganization and digitization of photographic and moving images currently kept in the archives of Cineteca. There are about three million images in the archive dedicated to the porticoes, about half of which are dedicated to the history of Bologna and therefore to the porticoes. The reference period goes from the mid-nineteenth century to today.” Secondly, there will be “archival research of third party material in the city (for example, Carisbo Foundation, IBC, photographic collections by private individuals) and further afield (the archive of the Istituto Luce). Following this, there will be the restoration of the precious feature film by Renzi Renzi, in addition to the creation of “images of the arcades of the city commissioning them from contemporary photographers, and making use of the collaboration with the Canon company, promoted by the Cinematheque on the basis of experience about Matera.” Finally, the fifth step of the Cineteca Foundation project will be the creation “of an exhibition to be set up to coincide with the reopening of the Via Rizzoli underpasses, currently closed for work,” a sort of point of convergence for all the other points of the project. Meanwhile, the first verdict is approaching: the final documentation is expected to be sent on the 15th January, then the Council of the Italian National Commission for UNESCO will meet, which will decide on the official Italian candidacy for 2021.

